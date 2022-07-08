WPP creates Design Bridge and Partners

08 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

To be called Design Bridge and Partners

WPP has announces the creation of a new company, Design Bridge and Partners, formed by the merger of Design Bridge and Superunion. It will launch in January 2023. John Morris, currently CEO of Design Bridge, will take on the role of CEO of the new global business, in partnership with Jim Prior, currently CEO of Superunion, as Chair.

The move follows the combining/merging of other WPP agencies to create AKQA Group, BCW, EssenceMediacom, VMLY&R, Wunderman Thompson and most recently FGS Global

The two agencies will continue to operate as separate entities until the end of the year and the structure and market-facing brands of the new company will be assessed in each market over the coming months based on client and local needs. The full management team and creative leadership will be announced in due course, comprising current leaders from Design Bridge and Superunion.

Said John Morris, CEO of Design Bridge and Partners: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be able to bring together two creative powerhouses in design. Marrying the ‘best of both’, Design Bridge and Partners will be truly formidable, offering greater benefit for our clients through shared expertise and, importantly, many more opportunities for our people to grow.”

Added Mark Read, CEO of WPP: “Design Bridge and Partners will be a leader in design and an important part of our simpler, future-facing client offer. Formed from two successful companies in Design Bridge and Superunion, it will create new growth opportunities both for our people and our clients.”