Wow Skin Science appoints Priti Rajput for marketing

08 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Leading D2C Beauty and Wellness brand Wow Skin Science has appointed Priti Rajput as Vice President-Marketing (Wow Skincare & Haircare).

Said Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, Wow Skin Science: “We are delighted to welcome Priti to the Wow family. Her rich experience in Innovation, Brand Management, and Consumer Insight, will prove resourceful in helping Wow Skin Science to thrive and grow in this age of digital transformation. We believe that she will be a tenacious leader who will help Wow Skin Science great heights in the near future.’’