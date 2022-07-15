With QED in tow, Havas Group India eyes East

15 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Paris-headquartered advertising conglomerate Havas Group India has announced its foray into eastern India through a strategic tie-up between Havas Worldwide India and Kolkata-based digital marketing agency Quite Easily Done (QED).

The new entity, Havas QED, will partner with Havas Creative Group India, which has agencies, including Havas Worldwide India (creative), Havas CX (customer experience), Think Design (UI/UX), Conran Design Group Mumbai (design) and Shobiz (experiential). The agency will be led by Anisha Singh Motwani, Founder & CEO, QED who will report in to Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India (Creative). This collaboration will further drive the creative and digital excellence of Havas Creative Group India.

Talking about the expansion, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said: “Over the previous two years, we went from three to 10 companies through acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, adding agencies such as Conran Design Group, Havas CX, Think Design, and Shobiz Havas under the creative umbrella. Media saw the addition of verticals including Havas Content, Havas Sports and Entertainment, Havas Market, and a strategic alliance with Tribes. This has resulted in tremendous growth and has propelled our reputation in the industry. Eastern India, without a doubt, offers unexplored commercial potential. This strategic alliance, I believe, is the first resolute step in the market and opens the door to the possibility of our fourth Village in India, in the future.”

Added Motwani: “Our collaboration with Havas Worldwide India has been moving from strength to strength. This strategic alliance is an organic step towards further strengthening our partnership with the agency. I am confident that we will continue to deliver ground-breaking work together.”