VFS Global appoints Sukanya Chakraborty as CCO

13 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Have a problem getting your visa? Find out her coordinates and keep them handy! Visa facilitation major VFS Global has elevated Sukanya Chakraborty to Chief Communication Officer. Notes a communique: “With the company entering a new growth chapter and under new ownership, Chakraborty will bolster brand advocacy and reputation management through the 360-degree global communication mandate of the organisation.”

Chakraborty has worked extensively on building B2B & B2C communication strategies and integrated campaigns focused on building an offline and online presence, creating narratives to enhance corporate reputation and brand perception.