Vendetta Unlimited

19 Jul,2022

By Ranjona Banerji

The rate at which cases are being filed against Mohammed Zubair, it is a clear vendetta.

Against him for being a Muslim who dared.

Against him being a fact-checker for exposing propaganda and mainstream media outlets which are actually propaganda sites.

And for having an opinion.

If Zubair is being targeted by the BJP, we now have the unfortunate example of a Congress coalition state – Jharkhand trying similar tactics. Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Protection Act. UAPA is supposed to make it easier for the state to deal with terrorists. Instead, it is used against anyone who counters government claims or assesses political promises or just tries to hold politicians and officials to account. That is, if you work as a journalist, you are under threat.

https://thewire.in/government/independent-journalist-rupesh-kumar-singh-arrested

Singh has been working on Adivasi rights. He has been on the Pegasus list of targets by the government, in the explosive Forbidden Stories investigation on Israeli-made military-grade spyware apparently used by the Indian government to spy on journalists, activists and any citizen they wanted to.

This investigation by Article 14 examines how the state misuses laws to incarcerate and harass its own “inconvenient” citizens:

https://article-14.com/post/jailed-or-punished-with-or-without-trial-how-the-state-misuses-the-law-against-india-s-inconvenient-citizens-62d615129ab71

Everywhere you will see that mainstream television plays almost no role in either investigating government actions.

Actually to be honest, in investigating anything at all.

Years ago, I believe there was a popular show on a Hindi “news” channel that investigated ghosts.

I have no idea if they had any success or if they have progressed beyond.

I do know that they are happy to do a macabre death dance on the ghosts of journalism every night on their primetime shows.

Most people in India, shows a survey, know nothing about the Pegasus case. But when they do learn about it, they are angry.

Most people in India, according to the same survey also get their news from television.

This explains a lot.

It explains why we are today.

Who has failed us.

Who within the journalistic community wants to fan sectarian and casteist flames and increase hatred in society.

Who is happier with government and party propaganda.

Who provides excuses for a vindictive and arrogant government.

And who has decided that they will not speak for the underprivileged and the under-served.

An industrialist gets a massive loan written off by a public sector bank.

A decade ago, TV would have been frothing at the mouth.

Today?

Nothing.

When popular movements begin, they need some media support.

Compare once again the hysterical media support when it came to the fraudulent India Against Corruption movement to the anger heaped on Indian farmers last year.

Try and recall how many TV investigations were carried out about the fate of migrant workers who had walked for miles in the summer heat during a pandemic only to be bathed in corrosive disinfectants. Where are those workers now? How did they suffer since? What relief and compensation did they get?

Because we have bought so totally into this “debate” format, the bulwark of journalism has gone.

An investigation does not mean chasing after a postman at actress Rhea Chakravarty’s apartment block. That is cheap sensationalism.

An investigation is looking into why certain journalists are being targeted by governments for exposing lies and standing up for the rights of those without voice or agency.

But you know and I know why.

Meanwhile, the assault on journalists continue, by an all-powerful unstoppable State.

Democracy did you say? Why? Because you can still read this?

That’s a very low standard you have there.

Ranjona Banerji is a senior journalist and commentator. She writes on MxMIndia on Tuesdays and Fridays. Her views here are personal