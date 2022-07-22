Vavo Digital bags digital influencer campaign for Sandu Pharma

21 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Sandu Pharma, manufacturers of ayurvedic medicines, has collaborated with digital marketing agency, Vavo Digital.

Speaking on the collaboration, Neha Puri, CEO & Founder, Vavo Digital, said: “It is a matter of honour to not only be associated with a brand like Sandu Pharma but also be a catalyst for their marketing campaign with a fresh outlook. We have the advantage of working with the pioneers of the Ayurveda industry and help propagate the ideology and benefits of the age old ethnic medicinal practice to the current generation of our nation. We look forward for creating and designing effective campaigns for Sandu Pharma and delivering the key message to the end user.”

Added Shivani Sandu, Marketing Head at Sandu Pharma: “Our interaction with Vavo Digital helped us explore a new form of marketing on the social media platform Instagram. The proposed plan was to undertake influencer marketing via influencers appropriate to the brand and the product at hand. The research behind the campaigns were detailed and noteworthy. The target brand values and target audience were in tandem and thus helped achieve desired results. The team at VavoDigital is young, eager to put out the best possible campaign and values time.”