UpGrad appoints Rakesh Raju as Director of Brand Marketing

01 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Strengthening its leadership team, UpGrad, the edtech firm, has announced the appointment of Rakesh Raju as the Director of Brand Marketing. In

Welcoming Raju to his new role, Ankit Khirwal – Head of Marketing, UpGrad said: “We are elated to have Rakesh Raju on board. His business prowess and experience in leading brands’ marketing efforts make him an ideal choice for UpGrad, especially at a time when we are growing by leaps and bounds and such strategic hirings shall further help us to drive maximum campaign-performance efficiencies.”