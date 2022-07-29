Twitter unveils report on video consumption behaviour

29 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Twitter, the popular global social networking service, has unveiled a recent report revealing insights into consumers’ video consumption behaviour. It reveals that for 62% of people in India, Twitter is one of the main sources of video content online. The report also found that the service in India is associated with informative (59%), professional (54%), and exclusive video content (53%).

Commenting on the report, Preetha Athrey, Director, Global Business Marketing, Twitter APAC, said: “This report on consumer video consumption behaviour is a window into what people are seeking and how brands can lean into it. Video is growing and is fast becoming a central piece of what’s happening on Twitter. The possibilities for our favourite moving medium are endless and we are seeing more and more brands tap into the power of click ‘play’ to engage with the most leaned-in audience, connect to what’s happening, and be a part of today’s visually-driven digital world.”

The report delves into many aspects of video consumption.

What are people watching most on video?

The top interest-based categories that attract the most viewers are:

News and Current Affairs – 51%

Celebrities – 43%

Business/Finance – 39%

Educational – 35%

Sports – 33%

The second-screen experience: people are not just watching video, they’re also talking about it

Today audiences are on the lookout for more; their hunger for content goes beyond the television screen and converges on Twitter – where they come for a second-screen experience. Viewers turn to Twitter to catch-up on exclusive content like sports match highlights, behind-the-scenes footage from the most iconic events, or bytes and snippets from their favourite artists. Moreover, even while they’re watching videos on other platforms, they’re also on Twitter – talking about it.

93% of Indians on Twitter say their usage of Twitter increases while watching TV, and they turn to the service for trailers, highlights, and latest news about TV shows. For 85%, the same is applicable when watching movies and 90% say this is true when they’re watching streaming content.

79% people in India use Twitter more when they’re watching sports content elsewhere, and what they seek on Twitter is exclusive content, game highlights, interesting stats, and live coverage.

People are spending more time viewing live video content

While marketers lean on snackable content to tackle the short attention spans of today’s audiences, live streamed content might just break that pattern – almost 9 in 10 people on Twitter in India have watched a live stream video on the service. Several brands have harnessed the power of live video on Twitter – including automotives like Mahindra, OEMs like Oppo India, B2B-tech brands like Microsoft India – when introducing new products or campaigns.

With Twitter’s real-time nature, it is no surprise that people turn to the service to watch events as they unfold around the world. 88% of audiences in India say they have watched a live stream on Twitter, and these are the top categories of live content people are engaging with:

News events – 43%

Product launches – 39%

Red Carpet events/Award shows – 37%

Festivals – 36%

Sports events – 33%