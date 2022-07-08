Tithi Ghosh named President & Head of Office-Ogilvy Bengaluru

07 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Ogilvy India has announced that effective July 01, Tithi Ghosh has taken over as President & Head of Office–Ogilvy Bengaluru. Ghosh has been with Ogilvy in Bengaluru since 2004. Meanwhile, after 25 years with Ogilvy India, Ram Moorthi has decided to move on as s Bengaluru office head.

Said VR Rajesh, Group President, Ogilvy India: “We would like to thank Ram, for giving so much to Ogilvy India. We will miss his passion to always do something different. Not a man to sit on his laurels, we are sure an all new venture is right around the corner. We wish him all the best and lots of love,” adding: “We are also very lucky to have Tithi to take the baton from Ram. Tithi stands for everything that represents the culture of Ogilvy. The voice of guidance and wisdom is now going to be the hand that guides the next chapter of Ogilvy Bengaluru.”

Added Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy: “Tithi has been my valuable partner for years. And I am sure that in the coming years she will further strengthen our client relationships and creative excellence in our Bengaluru office.”