Times of India launches festive campaign

28 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

The Times of India is calling its festive period TGIF (Thank God It’s Festival) this year. Notes a communique: “The newspaper will celebrate the joys, hopes and dreams of the people of India during the long festive period from Raksha Bandhan to Diwali, under its umbrella theme, ‘Thank God It’s Festival’ in a multitude of ways, every day.”

Other than various activities through this period, the ‘Leaders of Change’ issue last year on Independence Day will be out this year as well with a “bumper issue” on India’s 75th Independence Day.

Adds the communique: “An economy which will see full colour celebrations after a long spell is an unmissable opportunity to grow one’s brand, and there isn’t a more reliable platform than The Times Group to showcase it. The Times of India with its unmatched reach of 54 editions and 1200+ towns is truly the only daily with a national footprint. It is the most trusted news brand in the country, as per the 2022 survey conducted by Reuters Institute and the most trusted English news brand when ranked out of 52 brands across media, as per Trust Index for English News Brands in India, Nielsen Media Report, March’22.”