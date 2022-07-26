Thums Up celebrates 75 years of India’s independence

By Our Staff

Thums Up, the Coca-Cola homegrown cola brand, has unveiled a new campaign commemorating 75 years of India’s independence. The campaign #HarHaathToofan presents an ode to inspirational people whose hands have built India over the years – who are true beacons of our nation’s pride, notes a communique.

Announcing the new campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Director, Sparkling Flavours Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said: “As one of the iconic homegrown brands of India, Thums Up has always stood for values of strength and resilience. Thums Up’s 2021 #PalatDe Campaign, in partnership with Olympics & Paralympic Games, gained immense love and appreciation. This year, Thums Up celebrates 75 resilient years of India’s Independence, with a special #PalatDe campaign about the many hands that have been building India. We are proud to partner with multiple inspiring individuals from India who have made the country immensely proud over the years – Sourav Ganguly, Avani Lekhara, and Nikhat Zareen, among many others.”

The #HarHaathToofan film has been conceptualized by Ogilvy. Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign, Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India- North, said: “For the last 75 years, whenever the naysayers have doubted India’s potential, the hands of the nation have come forward and done a #PalatDe, turned them upside down. Thums Up is one of the nation’s most iconic brands and has the famous ‘thumbs up’ hand as its symbol. So, on this occasion of 75 yrs of Independence, we’re proud to transform this hand to the many hands that are Toofani. And it comes together beautifully in our campaign #HarHaathToofan.”