Tata Starbucks rolls out new campaign

12 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Tata Starbucks has rolled out a campaign to target new customers. Created by Edelman India, #ItStartsWithYourName, the multimedia, 360-degree campaign has been crafted specifically for customers across the cities of Bengaluru, Gurugram, Indore, and Bhopal to begin with. It is a call out to new customers to come and experience the warmth, personalization and strong sense of connection the brand offers.

Talking about the campaign, Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd said: “At Tata Starbucks, we believe that meaningful relationships are rooted in thoughtfulness. We see people, not customers. In our stores, it starts with asking customers their names and goes beyond a cup of coffee. We believe in connecting with local audiences by identifying and acting on their specific needs. Through this campaign, we aim to form a closer connect with our customers and make them feel more welcome in our stores. Over the last decade, we have been fortunate to connect with a diverse group of customers in India and look forward to the road ahead as we address a newer set of customers.”

Further discussing the campaign, Ashutosh Munshi, Head of Brand – Edelman Asia Pacific and India added: “Brands today need to be for the people and guided by the people. In creating this campaign, we were inspired by Tata Starbucks’ guiding value of seeing a customer beyond their order by asking for names; thereby taking the first step to know each of us that much better. #ItStartsWithYourName celebrates Tata Starbucks’ service philosophy that fosters genuine connection, while also offering a product range that reflects customer preferences. We have articulated this in a brand film and various creative assets that evoke this sense of belonging that the Starbucks experience stands for.”