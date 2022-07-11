Taproot Dentsu conceptualises campaign for Urban Company

By Our Staff

Urban Company, formerly Urban Clap, has launched a campaign to introduce its new Roll-on waxing service. The campaign features Yami Gautam and is conceptualized and executed by Taproot Dentsu for Urban Company Salon At Home.

Speaking about the campaign, Arshad Shaikh, Creative Director, said: “The idea was to address the consumer’s woes when it comes to waxing via a conversation between two friends. A lot of women continue using their local or ordinary waxing methods despite the impact on skin. Through this film we wanted to point out that the problem is with the baddies in the ordinary wax that’s causing them skin allergies. But now there’s a better solution, which is the new Roll-on Wax by Urban Company.”

Added Smit Shukla, VP, Marketing & Growth: “90% of women in India still use tin wax because they are unaware of any better options. Finding the appropriate variation for their skin type can be difficult, and as a result, many women end up with burns, redness, or rashes. By introducing Urban Company Roll-On Wax through this campaign, we are offering women a better waxing experience. Our latest offering is 100% Colophony free and has a temperature-controlled applicator. At Urban Company, it is our endeavour to always simplify things for our customers, and UC Roll-On’s superior waxing solution definitely delivers that.”