Tally Solutions to bank on Social Panga

26 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Social Panga, an integrated creative and digital marketing agency, has been appointed social media marketing partner of Tally Solutions.

Said Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Tally Solutions: “We are glad to partner with Social Panga for our social media marketing activities and are positive that with its strong foothold in the digital segment, they will help us bring an outside in perspective and help communicate with our audience more effectively.”

Added Himanshu Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga: “We are delighted to partner with a visionary brand like Tally & are looking forward to making significant contributions towards strengthening Tally’s online presence by highlighting the smart and interesting side of the brand that is relevant for all age groups, and business segments alike, partnering with them in their growth.”