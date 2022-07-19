Swiss Traffalgaar Luxury Hotels goes for Prose

19 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Prose Integrated and its digital arm – Digital Tribe have been trusted with the mandate for PR and Social media by UK-based Swiss Traffalgaar Luxury Hotels. Digital Tribe is entrusted with end-to-end digital duties including SEO management, online reputation management, and enhancing visibility via social media. The mandate includes brand positioning, creating brand awareness, ease of finding the property online, and driving footfalls.

Said Digesh Singh, Executive Director, Swiss Traffalgaar Luxury Hotels: “We are glad to have Prose Integrated as our Public Relations & Digital marketing partner. Their expertise and integrated approach to PR & Digital outreach have resulted in a successful launch of our first hotel in India. We are confident that our partnership will enable us to reach our business goals. Their ability to understand the offering and translate it into consumer benefit in a record turnaround time is commendable.”

Added Setu Shah, CEO, Prose Integrated: “We are excited to collaborate with Swiss Traffalgaar Luxury Hotels. Our experience of building brands ground up has helped us put together a 360-degree plan for Swiss Traffalgaar Luxury Hotels in India. Our Google-backed dashboard-based approach aims to ensure flawless and swift implementation of this plan. Relying on AI-based decision-making processes powered by Google Analytics 360 suite has helped us deliver over 40 million impressions across PR & Digital touchpoints organically for the launch campaign.”