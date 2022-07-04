Supertails launches a campaign for Pride

04 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Digital pet care startup Supertails.com launched a thought-starter campaign, ‘A rainbow logo won’t change that’.

Although Pride month was observed in June, Supertails chose to start the campaign at the end of the month- to address the the need to live Pride 365 days of the year.

Said Varun Sadana, Co-founder of Supertails: “As a pet company, it would have been easy to stay off this conversation and wash our logo with some colors. But we built Supertails to be about doing better. And we cannot do that by being compliant to the norm- so we opened up our platform to asking questions, albeit with a twist.”