Sportz Interactive plans global expansion

07 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Sportz Interactive (SI), the Mumbai-based sports media firm that began operations in 2002, is celebrating its 20th anniversary on July 10. The company, according to a communique, now has a focus on international expansion.

Said Arvind Iyengar, CEO, Sportz Interactive International: “The company set out with a vision to revolutionize the sports fan experience and we’ve been fortunate to have worked with some of the biggest sports federations, teams, broadcasters and technology companies to reach hundreds of millions of fans. All of this is driven by our passionate and committed team. It’s a high energy atmosphere which makes every day feel like a match day at Sportz Interactive!”

Elaborating on the business model, Siddharth Raman, Deputy CEO, Sportz Interactive added: “We are privileged to play a key role in the digital transformation of our clients’ businesses. Our fan engagement solutions suite across Data & Video Tech, Interactive Solutions and Content Management are key commercial drivers. We are excited about the next phase of growth as we invest in staying technologically ahead of the curve and becoming an employer of choice for anyone looking to build a career in the business of sport.”