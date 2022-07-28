Sony Sports announces broadcast plans for ÇWG

28 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Sports Network has announced plans the live broadcast of the XXII Commonwealth Games starting from today, July 28 at 11 pm IST. The event will mark the return of Sony Sports’s ;ive wraparound studio show Sports Extraaa featuring eminent panelists and guests.

Said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “After the huge success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, it gives us immense pleasure to broadcast the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The broadcast rights for the Birmingham 2022 positions Sony Sports Network as the home for international multi-sporting events in India. Armed with a single goal to put our country on the global sporting map, our athletes have been training incessantly and it is our endeavor to showcase the stories of these national heroes. Keeping this goal in mind and to rally our support for the Indian contingent, we have also launched the ‘Birmingham Mein Jeetega Hindustan Hamara’. In addition to this, to provide a holistic viewing experience, our studio show, Sports Extraaa will feature stellar panelists who will provide real-time insights into various games.”