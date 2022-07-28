Sony rejigs film biz top deck

28 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Entertainment conglomerate Sony Pictures Entertainment has appointed Shony Panjikaran and Lada Guruden Singh to take over the reins of its distribution and production business in India.

Singh has been appointed General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP), India. He will be overseeing SPIP India’s local film development and production slate as well as its expansion in regional cinema. Singhwill report to Michael Rifkin and Shebnem Askin, Co-Heads of SPIP.

Panjikaran has been appointed General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India. He will manage Sony Pictures’ theatrical releasing business across the Hollywood and local cinematic slate in India, including all distribution, sales, and marketing efforts. Panjikaran will report to Adam Herr, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Asia, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Said Panjikaran: “Sony Pictures is a global force that creates imaginative and engaging content for audiences across the world. It is an absolute privilege to oversee SPE’s theatrical business in India and bring an incredible slate of Hollywood and Indian cinema to Indian audiences. For both Lada and I, it will be hugely rewarding to lead Sony Pictures Entertainment, India into a new era. Today, the film market in India is virtually borderless, and I am looking forward to pioneering new initiatives and partnerships in this dynamic distribution space and to satisfy the demand for brilliant global and local stories in India.”

Added Singh: “As India leads the world in entertainment, creating content in volume and quality that ranks right at the top, we are excited to give it our all to become one of the top players in the country. From tentpole hits to clutter break-through content, from stories unfolding at the margins to the celebration of Indian mythology; we want to push the boundaries and synergies with leading talent as well as with fresh new voices. Shony and I are committed to making this dream come true, breaking all language barriers, and turning Sony Pictures Entertainment, India into the most sought-after creative studio in India!”