Sony acquires broadcast rights to World Athletics Championships Oregon22

15 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the media rights for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, which is scheduled from July 15 to 24, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon, United States. This deal will give SPN rights to broadcast the upcoming edition of the World Athletics Championships on its sports channels across India and the subcontinent, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka The association will also allow SPN to showcase all Video on Demand content for its viewers.

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22, will be live telecast across SONY TEN 2 channels in India as well as livestreamed on SPN’s premium OTT platform, SonyLIV. For India, Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country’s charge

Currently, former long jumper Anju Bobby George’s bronze in Paris in 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian athlete at the World Championships. The nation will be rooting strongly for the contingent and hope to extend the medal tally in this outing.