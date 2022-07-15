Shobhit Gaur returns to Madison Digital

15 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Madison Digital, the digital unit of Madison World, has announced the return of Shobhit Gaur as Vice President. Gaur will report to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha.

Said Chinchankar: “We’re glad to have Shobhit back on board. Having worked with various categories, he brings a wealth of experience to Madison. I am confident that we will be able to take our work to the next level with new business and continue to delight existing clients.”

Added Gaur: “I am excited to be returning to Madison Digital and look forward to contributing to the organization in my new role and responsibilities. Madison Digital offers me exciting challenges and opportunities as I look forward to unlocking our clients’ growth with data, technology, and talent.”