Shilpi Kapoor is CMO, Airtel Payments Bank

06 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Airtel Payments Bank has announced the appointment of Shilpi Kapoor as its Chief Marketing Officer. She will oversee the marketing and corporate communication function for the bank.

Said Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO, Airtel Payments Bank: “I am very pleased to welcome Shilpi to Airtel Payments Bank’s leadership team. Shilpi’s vast experience across different industries combined with her deep understanding of consumer, digital and business-to-business marketing will play a vital role in further strengthening the bank’s differentiated position.”

Added Kapoor: “Airtel Payments Bank has been registering strong growth over the last few years. With its unique business model, the bank is able to serve a diverse set of customers with simple, safe and rewarding digital financial solutions. I look forward to working with the team to develop the bank’s robust growth story.”

In her last stint, she was with American Express as Director of Marketing, where she led the brand strategy and communications. Shilpi is an alumnus of Amity University and has completed special programs in leadership excellence and digital marketing from Harvard Business School and Northwestern Kellogg University.