Shastri is brand ambassador of FanCode

01 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Ravi Shastri has become the new brand ambassador for FanCode, digital sports destination. Shastri will bring out FanCode’s ‘fan-first’ proposition by leading the upcoming campaigns for these properties.

Welcoming the new ambassador, Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, said: “We are delighted to have Ravi Shastri onboard as our brand ambassador. Ravi is one of few sports personalities who has experienced success as a player, a coach and a broadcast analyst, and this has helped him develop a deep connection with casual and die-hard sports fans alike.”