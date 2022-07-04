Sharp Sight ropes in Sheeba Chaddha and Shishir Sharma as brand ambassadors

04 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals has roped in Film and OTT actors Sheeba Chaddha and Shishir Sharma as its new brand ambassadors.

Said Deepshikha Sharma, CEO of Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said, “This is a great association. Sheeba Chaddha and Shishir Sharma are renowned actors and popular faces who believe in the Sharp Sight ideology. Sharp Sight envisages a world where there is no blindness and will continuously strive ahead to reach out to more people and benefit them through our various programs. With this alliance, we have found astrong voice from both the stars to reiterate our own ideology to a larger audience. Sharp Sight and I, warmly welcome both of them as a part of our family.”