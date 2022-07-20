Shah Rukh Khan umveils Godrej bodywash

20 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has unveiled Godrej Magic Bodywash, a ready-to-mix bodywash at Rs 45. Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in as brand ambassador for Godrej Magic Bodywash and will feature in a mass awareness campaign.

Commenting on this launch, Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said: “Sustainability is core to our strategy. In doing so, we are committed to make amazing quality products at accessible price points… We are pleased to announce Shah Rukh Khan as the face of Godrej Magic Bodywash. We roped in a celebrity for this product to ensure we create awareness around plastic, carbon footprint and upgrade bathing experience of soap users.”