Sebamed launches campaign for acne care

06 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Sebamed, the German personal care brand, has launched a campaign with the theme “Face Wash Nahi Treat Karo” for its acne care portfolio.

Commenting on the same Shashi Ranjan, Head, Consumer business said: “Beauty & Personal care is a key growth driver for us. We are thrilled to make more strides in this segment and to bring global expertise to the Indian consumers. Acne is a common problem encountered by a large percentage of our population at some point in their lives. Sebamed’s range of acne care products are highly efficacious which helps in getting rid of acne, hence through this campaign our goal is to provide reassurance to our consumers and bring back their confidence”

Added Jaydeep Shah, Marketing Head for Sebamed brands in India: “Staying true to Sebamed’s core proposition of #SirfScienceKiSuno, the campaign talks about how Sebamed Clear face foam has been scientifically formulated in a new format (foam instead of wash) , which not only stops acne but also prevents recurrence. We are sure it will resonate well with the discerning customers”

Said Dhaval Jadwani, Business Head, The Womb: “Sebamed Clear face foam is scientifically proven to stop acne and prevent them from reoccurring. The product formulation works best when massaged and kept on for 3-minutes for the science to work. Our focus was to deliver this message in simple, yet in an interesting manner. We created ‘Face wash, nahi treat karo” to shine the light on the right product and its right usage”