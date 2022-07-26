Roma Balwani takes charge as CEO & Brand Custodian of India Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA)

26 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), the governing body for deaf cricket in India, has appointed the veteran communication specialist, Roma Balwani as its CEO and Brand Custodian effective from July 2022.

Said Sumit Jain, President IDCA announcing the appointment: “We at IDCA are extremely delighted and overwhelmed, and welcome Ms Balwani as our CEO and Brand Custodian. She has been a pillar of support, helped us mainstream Deaf Cricket in India and gave us the confidence to successfully host the first Deaf ICC T 20 World Cup with five nations participating, extremely grateful to the sponsors and many stakeholders she brought on board for this mega tournament. We are grateful and look forward to her immense contribution to create IDCA as a self-sustaining worthy non-profit institution & help us gain recognition world-wide for pioneering deaf cricket from India.