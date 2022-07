Rediff wins Garden Vareli mandate

29 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Rediffusion has been assigned the entire communication portfolio of Garden Vareli, a brand owned by Garden Silk Mills Private Limited, Surat. The agency will help the client with marketing strategy, creatives, digital and media.

Welcoming Rediffusion to Garden Vareli, Debi Prasad Patra, Director, Garden Silk Mills said: “Rediffusion launched the Garden Vareli brand in the 70s and made it a household brand with advertising that became famous. In working with Team Rediffusion again, we are hoping to re-create the magic.”

Added Dr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion: “Garden Vareli is a cult brand. It had gone into a short hiatus. We are delighted to be assigned the task of re-igniting the brand. In the 1970s and 80s, Garden Vareli was the benchmark of fashion and style. We hope that in the days and months ahead, we will be able to recapture the imagination of our buyers.”