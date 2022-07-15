Rediff hires Rahul Vengalil to head Everest

15 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Rahul Vengalil, who was till recently Managing Partner at Dentsu’s Isobar, has joined the Rediffusion Group to lead Everest Brand Solutions as a digital-first, full-service agency. He will be the agency’s Executive Director and will report to Dr Sandeep Goyal.

Vengalil will be based in Bengaluru, which will going forward, be the new headquarters of Everest.

Said Vengalil: “This opportunity that I have been given is so very symbolic. We literally have to climb Mount Everest over the next few years. The future of advertising is about integrated solutions which provide accountability & efficiency to client businesses. The current integrated offerings in the market still exist in silos in a sense, and the true power of integration is often missed in brand communication. At Everest we will be in a better position to provide better services to our clients because we start with the advantage of being able to put in state-of-the-art know- how and know-why that is best-in-class. We will be digital at heart, but results-driven solutioning will be the driving thought, in everything we do.”

Added Dr Goyal: “Everest today is celebrating its 75th year. And there is no better time for us than now to re-invent and re-ignite the agency. With Rahul as its youthful, yet well experienced, new leader we are looking at a bright and re-energised future for Everest. Rahul is getting together the brightest and best minds in the digital business; we are hubbing operations out of Bengaluru and Mumbai to start with; and Everest shall be fully supported by common group resources especially in strategic planning, including Red Lab. Going forward, Everest as digital-first and Rediffusion as creative-first agencies will combine to give clients the best of what their brand needs.”