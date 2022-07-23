Ravindra Jadeja bats for Kinara Capital

Kinara Capital, a fintech driving MSME financial inclusion, has announced a campaign featuring brand ambassador Ravindra Jadeja. Tagged #JadejaBatsForKinara, the campaign is to empower small business entrepreneurs with the myKinara App. The campaign has been created and produced by Lintas C:EX Entertainment of MullenLowe Lintas Group.

Said Khyati Shah, EVP, Corporate Marketing, Kinara Capital: “The #JadejaBatsForKinara ad campaign is addressing the challenges of the MSMEs by offering myKinara App as a solution and empowering small business entrepreneurs to confidently take the first step towards achieving business growth. Our Brand Ambassador Ravindra Jadeja is a self-made champion whose tenacity to give his all in every cricket match resonates with the determined spirit of the everyday entrepreneur.”

Added Satish Ramanathan, Executive Director, Lintas C:EX: “The task for us was to create short, digital-friendly, impactful content that showcases the importance of the myKinara App in a memorable manner. We wanted to take a definitive positioning for Kinara Capital that is owned for the long term. The ad succinctly captures the struggle of the entrepreneur and the swift solution offered by myKinara. Jadeja also synced well with the message that we were trying to highlight with his sense of humour and apt delivery.”