Rahul Dravid promotes Piramal Realty

11 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, unveiled its new campaign #TheFutureStartsAtHome featuring Rahul Dravid for its portfolio of residential projects.

Said Gaurav Sawhney, CEO, Piramal Realty: “The drive for excellence embodied by Rahul Dravid perfectly reflects our vision to provide a secure, comfortable and hassle-free lifestyle and not just a place to live. He clearly portrays the core values and lifestyle that Piramal Realty envisions for its current and future customers. We constantly thrive for the upliftment of our customers’ lifestyles though finely crafted communities.”

Added Dravid: “Stories of greatness transcend time and place. Our homes are sanctuaries where we can be ourselves, surrounded by those we love. Inevitably, they form the backdrop of some of our most memorable moments, from the first step to the first professional achievement.”