Radio City launches public service campaign

01 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Radio City has launched a public service campaign to promote road safety awareness. With new traffic laws, Radio City Mumbai has put forth a initiative to support the Mumbai Traffic Police in urging pillion bike riders to wear a helmet.

Commenting on the campaign, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said:“Radio City understands the pulse of the city and as Mumbai Traffic Police ruled out a new law making it mandatory for the pillion rider to wear a helmet, we instantly sought to associate with the cause and showcase our support. For the campaign Piche Wale Babu Helmet Laga Lo, Radio City collaborated with the Mumbai Traffic Police to urge citizens to abide by the law and encourage the rider as well as pillion to wear a helmet. Our RJs distributed helmets to the pillion riders to boost awareness about the importance of taking safety precautions on the road. Through such social cause campaigns, our endeavor is to enhance the lives of our listeners and support a larger cause.”