Radio City launches public service campaign

05 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Radio City has partnered Mumbai Traffic Police with the public service campaign “Pichlewale Babu Helmet Laga Lo’ to urge pillion bike riders to wear a helmet.

Commenting on the campaign, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said: “Radio City understands the pulse of the city and as Mumbai Traffic Police ruled out a new law making it mandatory for the pillion rider to wear a helmet, we instantly sought to associate with the cause and showcase our support. For the campaign Piche Wale Babu Helmet Laga Lo, Radio City collaborated with the Mumbai Traffic Police to urge citizens to abide by the law and encourage the rider as well as pillion to wear a helmet. Our RJs distributed helmets to the pillion riders to boost awareness about the importance of taking safety precautions on the road. Through such social cause campaigns, ourendeavor is to enhance the lives of our listeners and support a larger cause.”