Puretech launches branded content vertical

28 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Puretech Digital, the full-service digital agency, has announced the launch of its new branded content vertical RevUp. The new vertical will offer custom solutions that empower brands to build and sustain audiences over prolonged periods of time.

The vertical will be headed by Aastha Beecham who has been associated with the agency since 2021. Speaking of the new vertical Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital said “We are thrilled to announce the initiation of RevUp that will look after the branded content associations of Puretech Digital. With RevUp, we aim to showcase the creative expertise that Puretech Digital holds along with our stronghold in the performance marketing domain. The team is all set to exhibit outstanding projects and works in the creative content space while empowering brands to scale their audience connect.”

The vertical has worked with leading brands like Calvin Klein eyewear, Vijay Sales, HT Media, Times Group, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Mirae Asset, and Pinc Insurance to name a few.