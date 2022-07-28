Probus Insurance’s ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarathi’

27 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Probus Insurance Broker, an ‘insurtech company’, has announced a new digital ad campaign titled ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarathi’.

Speaking about the campaign, Rakesh Goyal – Managing Director, Probus said: “This is a huge milestone for us as it’s our first TVC that goes live. The central theme of our campaign remains Insurance Advisor (POSp). Undoubtedly, they are the backbone of our industry. Despite their role as a strong link between the firm and the customer, developing trust and providing need-based solutions to each client, intermediaries are stereotyped and undervalued in the industry. With this campaign, we aim to enlighten people about their role, impact and their value proposition by presenting for who they truly are,”

Describing the thought behind the TVC, writer, director and film-maker Ashish Pandey said: “In a world marked by dotcoms, the TVC effectively shows how the InsureTech Industry is also about people and not just technology. The campaign highlights the concept of ‘human touch, the healing touch’, accentuating the role of the trustworthy advisor, the protagonist who is sensitive to the needs of the insured. We have made the film realistic taking inspiration from several real-life scenarios of our Insurance Advisor (POSp).”