PNB Housing Finance unveils new campaign

22 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

PNB Housing Finance has rolled out two short films to ease concerns of customers while taking a home loan. The campaign has been created by Daiko FHO advertising agency, the creative partner of PNB Housing Finance.

Notes a communqiue: “The ‘Home loan lo, sar dard nahi’ campaign establishes how home loans from PNB Housing Finance are easy to live with. The films inform viewers about PNB Housing Finance’s home loans that come with attractive interest rates and longer tenures. In the first film, an SME business owner is browsing property online and a particular home catches his attention. Whereas in the second film, a young couple is seen at a sample flat. Impressed with the house, the wife is excited and eager to buy the flat.”