NSDL reaches out to school students in campaign

01 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) announced the launch of a special campaign ‘Chalo, School Chale’ to reach out to school students across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Sindhudurg and Thane. The programme was initiated from Agarkar Night School and Worli Night School in Mumbai and will be taken to semi-urban areas like Shahapur, Palghar, followed by other cities.

Notes a communique: “Under this campaign, NSDL will provide school kit to less privileged students to fulfil the basic educational needs. The kit has been specially designed by NSDL to suit the needs of students between standard 1 to 10. It includes essential items such as school bag, notebooks, compass box, pencils etc.”