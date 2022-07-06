Nissan appoints Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing

05 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Nissan India has appointed Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing, Product & Customer Experience, for Business Transformation for India market. Mohan Wilson replaces Sriram Padmanabhan and has taken over the role effective July 1, 2022.

Wilson will report to Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, and will be based in Chennai. Meanwhile, Sriram Padmanabhan, who has overseen the launch of the Nissan Magnite in India as Director Marketing, Product & Customer Experience has been appointed Director Marketing, Product & Customer Experience for Nissan Motor Australia. In this newly created role, Sriram will report to Adam Paterson, Managing Director Nissan Australia and will be based in Australia.

Added Srivastava: “Sriram has been an asset for Nissan India with strong contribution towards successful launch of Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite under Nissan Next with Nissan Magnite generating a tremendous customer response with over 1 lakh bookings and receipt of the Global Nissan President’s Award. We welcome Mr Mohan Wilson to Nissan Motor India, his global exposure on premium cars would be key to build Nissan brand with focus on customer experience on Nissan NEXT transformation.”