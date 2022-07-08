Netplus launches TVC to promote biopic

08 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Netplus, a broadband service provider has announced an association with Tapsee Pannu’s upcoming film ‘Shabaash Mithu’, a biopic based on the life of the cricketer Mithali Raj.

Speaking on the accomplishment, S. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman, Jujhar Group said: “This association Tapsee Pannu starrer ‘Shabaash Mithu’, re-affirms our commitment towards the narratives that matter and impact our users. We take pride in associating ourselves with the journey of the Mithali Raj, who is an inspiration to many.”

Commenting on the association Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios added: “Shabaash Mithu celebrates the determination, commitment and resilience of a legendary cricketer like Mithali Raj. I am happy to partner with a brand like Netplus that embodies the same spirit of commitment and dedication to build a connected India.’”.