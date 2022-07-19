MTV India partners with Hyundai

19 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Viacom 18’s youth entertainment brand MTV along with Hyundai is set to launch a social media poll-led adventure travel-series. Called ‘Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue’, the series will decide the journey of each influencer duo as they set out to explore cities with their travel companion the new Hyundai Venue.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said: “Through ‘Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue’, our audiences will decide the influencers’ adventures via social media polls. As a youth entertainment brand, we are redefining entertainment by putting our audience in the driver’s seat and making them a crucial part of the show.”

Added Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India: “As a progressive and youth-oriented brand, we are glad to collaborate with MTV India for this new travel & lifestyle adventure series set in motion for the young Millennials and Gen Z to experience the new Hyundai Venue… We strongly believe that the young audience of MTV will enjoy the series and experience of travel.”