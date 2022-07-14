MSD Pharmaceuticals rolls out drive against HVP infections

14 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

MSD Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme (known as Merck & Co., Inc. in the United States and Canada) has announced the launch of its integrated campaign on Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Consumer awareness called #HPVsearchkiyakya. The campaign that is aimed at educating the youth of India on HPV and HPV-related diseases, features actor Ali Khan.

Said Rehan A. Khan, Managing Director, MSD India Region: “Launching this campaign is a crucial step towards advancing the mission of building a healthy young India by reducing the disease burden of HPV-related cancers and disease in the country. Our goal is to increase public awareness with this campaign. We are excited that Sara Ali Khan agreed to be a part of this initiative. She is a strong advocate of preventive healthcare and leads by example.”