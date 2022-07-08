MRSI AGM elects officebearers

By Our Staff
Market Research Society of India (MRSI), the industry-led market research body, has announced the formation of the Managing Committee for the tenure of 2022-2024. Manish Makhijani, Global Insights Director of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. was elected as the new President and takes over from Sandeep Arora, Executive Vice President and Global Head – Research & Analytics Solutions, Datamatics Global Services.
Additionally, Paru Minocha and Saurin Shah were elected as Vice-Presidents, Prashant Kolleri as the Secretary, and Nitin Kamat as the Treasurer for MRSI. The election of the new Managing Committee members was held at MRSI’s 34th Annual General Meeting on July 7 in Mumbai.
On being elected as MRSI’s President for the next two years, Manish Makhijani, Global Insights Director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. said: “I am incredibly privileged to carry forward the legacy of so many stalwarts in the industry. Our industry has come a long way and sits at the intersection of changing consumer behaviour, technology, and marketing solutions. It is now up to us to really bring out the contribution of insights into the growth of the business in this complex and evolving world.”
MRSI’s Managing Committee Member for the term of 2022-2024
|
|Sr No
|Name
|Organisation
|1
|Arora Sandeep
|Datamatics Global Services
|2
|Bhattacharya Arindam
|Lucid Holdings India Pvt. Ltd.
|3
|Banerjee Shuvadip
|ITC Ltd
|4
|Chakraborty Parijat
|Ipsos Research Private Limited
|5
|Chanana Dixit
|Toluna India Private Limited
|6
|Gautam Mukul
|Purple Audacity
|7
|Gray Derrick
|BARC
|8
|Grover Sameer
|Crownit
|9
|Kamat Nitin
|TAM Media Research Pvt Ltd.
|10
|Kolleri Prashant
|NielsenIQ (India) Pvt Ltd
|11
|Makhijani Manish
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
|12
|Malhotra Vivek
|TV Today Network Ltd
|13
|Mishra Amitabh
|Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories
|14
|Minocha Paru
|Kantar
|15
|Namakkal Sathyamurthy
|DDB Mudra Group
|16
|Nijhara Praveen
|Hansa Research Group
|17
|Samuel Stephen
|Kantar Analytics Practice
|18
|Shah Saurin
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
|19
|Upadhyay Girish
|Axis My India