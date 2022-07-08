MRSI AGM elects officebearers

08 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Market Research Society of India (MRSI), the industry-led market research body, has announced the formation of the Managing Committee for the tenure of 2022-2024. Manish Makhijani, Global Insights Director of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. was elected as the new President and takes over from Sandeep Arora, Executive Vice President and Global Head – Research & Analytics Solutions, Datamatics Global Services.

Additionally, Paru Minocha and Saurin Shah were elected as Vice-Presidents, Prashant Kolleri as the Secretary, and Nitin Kamat as the Treasurer for MRSI. The election of the new Managing Committee members was held at MRSI’s 34th Annual General Meeting on July 7 in Mumbai.

On being elected as MRSI’s President for the next two years, Manish Makhijani, Global Insights Director, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. said: “I am incredibly privileged to carry forward the legacy of so many stalwarts in the industry. Our industry has come a long way and sits at the intersection of changing consumer behaviour, technology, and marketing solutions. It is now up to us to really bring out the contribution of insights into the growth of the business in this complex and evolving world.”

