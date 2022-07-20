Money9 unveils multilingual app

TV9 Network has announced the launch of Money9, a multilingual personal finance OTT Channel. The app is now live on Android and IOS platforms with seven language options. “Money9 will be committed to de-jargonise, de-clutter and democratise financial wisdom leading to financial inclusion, wealth creation and financial freedom, targeting audience especially in the hinterland,” notes a communique.

Said TV9 Network MD & CEO Barun Das, “The Money9 app aims to fill a huge gap in the Indian consumer market by offering an unrivalled product that truly makes a positive difference to the lives of 130 crore citizens of this country.”

Talking about the launch, Editor, Money9, Anshuman Tiwari added: “Money9 App offers unique shows for the entire gamut of personal finance categories i.e. Savings, Insurance, Loans, Gold, Property, Mutual Funds, Stocks, Spending, Fintech, Crypto and Policy analysis in short videos, audio formats, including comics and stories from history.”