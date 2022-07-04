Mirchi audio OTT launched

04 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Mirchi, the city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched Mirchi Plus, a mobile app. The app offers a large library of original audio stories, podcasts, videos, entertainment news and more across 10 different languages – English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bangla, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Said Vineet Jain, Managing Director, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd: “Mirchi has always been the audience’s go-to choice for all things music; with the launch of ‘Mirchi Plus’ we now enter the exciting & evolving space of story-telling and original content. This transforms Mirchi into its full digital avatar, allowing us to pick, analyse and act on consumer signals in real time.”

Added Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL: “Mirchi has dominated the radio industry for over two decades with its best-in-class audio entertainment. With the evolving needs of our consumers and the rapid adoption of digital avenues for entertainment, we wanted to expand our consumer engagement and be present where our consumers are. Mirchi Plus strengthens our digital play. Through the launch of the app, we look forward to building a multi-lingual and immersive audio experience for our listeners. Moreover, Mirchi Plus is a significant addition to Mirchi’s digital properties aiding Mirchi in fulfilling its goal of generating 25% of our revenues from digital.”

Added Nandan Srinath, Executive President, ENIL: “The team at Mirchi is so excited with the launch of Mirchi Plus! This is a major stride for us in delivering new and original content, gathering data for action, and providing measurable & actionable outcomes for our advertising partners. The Mirchi Plus app is crucial to the enduring success of our company, brand and people in the coming decade.”