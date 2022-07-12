Lowe Lintas brings in Pankaj Tripathi for TVS Radeon

12 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

TVS Radeon, the commuter motorcycle by TVS Motor, has launched a campaign to highlight the new features of its latest variant. It is conceptualised by the Bengaluru office of Lowe Lintas.

Commenting on the maiden campaign, Aniruddha Haldar – Senior Vice president, Marketing – TVS Motor Company said: “Radeon is designed to deliver comfort and convenience for the everyday commute, With the addition of Reverse LCD cluster with RTMI, the bike enables you to take control of your mileage delivery. In today’s context with rising fuel costs, this unique feature will be loved by the consumers. The new film showcases the advantages of these features with subtle humour. The film beautifully captures the essence of the product and Mr. Pankaj Tripathi delivers the message in his inimitable style.”

Speaking about the creative thought, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “In a category that is always talking about something new, our challenge was to find an interesting way to talk about the new features in Radeon. We decided that instead of spelling out all the details in a conventional way, we will leave it to the intelligence of our audience to understand what is new. That how we landed the campaign idea, ‘samajdhar ko sirf ishaara hi kaafi hai’. Pankaj Tripathi became the obvious choice to play Bhaiyyaji in the campaign because of his signature style of communicating a lot just through his gestures.”