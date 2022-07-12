Koo strengthens leadership

12 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Multilingual microblogging and social networking service Koo has announced the appointment of Sunil Kamath as Chief Business Officer. Sunil will lead growth strategies, marketing, business partnerships, monetization and expansion at Koo.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder & CEO, Koo, said: “We are pleased to welcome Sunil Kamath as our Chief Business Officer. Having taken businesses from India to global markets, Sunil has the right experience and proven expertise in scaling and consolidating platforms. With our aligned vision, we will continue to grow Koo as a multi-lingual platform from India to the world.”

Speaking of his appointment, Sunil Kamath, Chief Business Officer, Koo, added: “I am excited to be a part of the Leadership at Koo, at this phase of hyper growth as more users join to express themselves in a native language, create hyperlocal content and discover language communities. I look forward to contributing in Koo’s journey to become the multi-lingual platform-of-choice for language speakers from across the world.”