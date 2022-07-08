Koffee with Karan S7 only on OTT

08 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

If the naughtiness on earlier seasons often got crass, sometimes downright vulgar (remember the Hardik Pandya show), get ready for some more of it. Since it’s OTT, all of this can work perhaps. Even if it’s Disney-owned Disney+ Hotstar. Crassness – in the garb of edginess – however doesn’t seem to upset the advertising community which shuns toxicity on news channels. While one isn’t criticising the move (god bless them!), a communique reports 100% of its ad inventory for the just-started Season 7 has been sold. The advertisers are some discerning names in business: Ajio Luxe, Bru, Amazon Alexa, BoAt, Only Natural Diamonds, Audi, Jaquar Bath+ Light and MyGlamm. The host is the same: Karan Johar.

Said an unnamed Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson: “The popularity of reality shows has been growing, and as one of India’s longest-running reality talk show, Koffee with Karan establishes new standards with each new season, creating extraordinary excitement and for viewers and advertisers alike. The complete sell-out of the show’s ad inventory is a testimony to this fact, and with Koffee with Karan going Disney+ Hotstar exclusive, it offers a great opportunity for our advertisers to connect with their audiences said a. He further added, “We are thrilled to welcome onboard our sponsors for the latest season of the legacy talk show and are excited to see the response of the audiences.”