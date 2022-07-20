Kanupriya A Iyer gets into Locomotive

20 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

With a focus on developing, producing, and distributing content for India and across the globe, production company Locomotive Global Media has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Kanupriya A Iyer as Head of Business Affairs and Senior Producer. Iyer’s appointment is with immediate effect.

In her new role, Iyer will work closely with Sunder Aaron to set up and lead Locomotive Global Media’s film division as well as oversee all business operations.

Speaking on the new appointment, Sunder Aaron, Co-founder, and principal of Locomotive Global Inc., said, “We are delighted to welcome Kanupriya to our leadership team. She is a unique executive talent whose knowledge and expertise in the film business will enable us to immediately make a splash in the features business. Our ambition is to produce content that has an impact both in India and around the globe, and Kanupriya will no doubt help us achieve that and fast.”

Commenting on her appointment, Iyer added: “I feel a sense of pride as a part of the team Locomotive Global. The collective ethos to create world-class content along with building a company with integrity and passion really spoke to me. Sunder is a wonderful leader who encourages unique voices. I’m ready to help add value with my experience in development, production, and distribution to set up clutter-breaking films and television content.”