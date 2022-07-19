Josh collaborates with Germany’s international broadcaster

19 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Josh, short videos maker app, has entered into a one-year strategic partnership with Deutsche Welle, popularly known as DW, Germany’s international broadcaster to provide high-quality content to users on Josh in engaging short-video format. Through this partnership, DW aims to bolster its reach across Bharat with news and informational content.

Speaking on the partnership, Sunder Venketraman, Head of Creator and Content Ecosystem at Josh, said: “We are looking forward to our partnership with DW TV, as we strive to leverage Josh’s reach and deep engagement with Bharat to bring to the users of Bharat news and infotainment from a global perspective. Through this partnership, we aim at empowering our users with knowledge and global awareness using engaging formats and narratives while also ensuring to meet the local language content needs of our audience.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Daniel Schulz, Distribution Manager for DW in Asia, and Jaya Oberoi, DW Distribution Representative for India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh added: “At Deutsche Welle, we aim to produce versatile content which is not only entertaining and educative but a conversation starter. Our partnership with Josh presents us with a unique opportunity to connect to a much younger and vibrant audience in India. The timing couldn’t be better as we are planning to expand our bouquet on regional languages with DW’s flagship programs in the coming months. We are excited to be joining hands with Josh, in our journey to distribute DW videos to the heart of India.”