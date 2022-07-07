Jindal Al unveils new identity

06 Jul,2022

By Our Staff

Said Pragun Jindal Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Jindal Aluminium Ltd: “Our new logo and brand identity are in line with how the organisation has grown across five decades. Our approach over all these years has been to follow a bold and synergetic diversification model of organic growth without wavering from our core business competency. The changes to our logo and brand identity significantly represent the Jindal Aluminium of today and the pride that we take in our legacy. As an organisation, we felt the need to bring together, an idea of our journey and where we are headed. Thus, the change not only showcases what the company has always stood for as a brand, and its support for people, society and the economy but also provides a glimpse of future possibilities.”